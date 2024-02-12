Home > Viral News > Influencers Valentine's Day Gifts for Her: Your Favorite Influencers Reveal Their Top Picks (EXCLUSIVE) "This season of my life is all about comfort and coziness," Destene Sudduth told us about her best V-Day gift picks. By Sara Belcher Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Target; Amazon; SKIMS

When it comes to getting your significant other a Valentine's Day present, gifting them with something that shows you truly know them is always the best idea. Sure, you could get your partner flowers, or chocolates, or a cute stuffed animal from your local drugstore — but why would you when you could get them something they'll use beyond the holiday?

To help spark some inspiration, we've asked some of your favorite influencers what their ideal Valentine's Day gift would be. Here are their answers.

Destene Sudduth is prioritizing coziness this V-Day.

As a soon-to-be mother, Destene Suddath (@itsdestene_) says her ideal Valentine's Day gift is all about comfort. “My ideal Valentine’s Day gift would be another set of SKIMS loungewear to add to my collection!" she told us. "This season of my life is all about comfort and coziness as we are preparing for the birth of our first child. I feel like SKIMS really sets the bar in that category and I notice myself reaching for it most when I’m lounging around the house or even need to run a quick errand."

"I am also a sucker for house slippers and would love a new pair to wear around with my cozy new loungewear set," Destene added. And to round out the cozy evening? One of her favorite comfort meals.

"Lastly, but certainly not least, my all-time favorite dish would be a platter of street tacos with all of the toppings and green salsa!" she said. "If you happen to be reading this and run into my husband, feel free to show him this!" Zip-Up Hoodie: $64 on SKIMS Loose Pant: $64 on SKIMS Valentine's Slippers: $48 on SKIMS

Lottie Weaver's Valentine's Day is all about staying in.

When it comes to Valentine's Day, Lottie Weaver (@lottie..weaver) only has one thing on her mind: being comfortable while staying in. That's why her ideal Valentine's Day gift includes some simple essentials for a relaxing evening, proving you don't have to break the bank getting your partner a thoughtful gift.

"Valentine's Day for me is all about the little stuff," she told us. "It’s about being pampered and feeling loved. I like to put little baskets together with their favorite candies, fluffy socks, some lotion, and bath salts for a cozy night in." Beloved Body Cream: $9.99 at Target Cozy Marled 2-Pack Socks: $7 at Target Dr. Teals Epsom Salt: $6.99 at Target

Isa Kristen's best gift involves a good cup of coffee.

When it comes to her ideal gift, Isa Kristen (@isa_kristen22) says that the way to her heart is through a good cup of coffee. As a fellow caffeine lover, I can confirm that anyone gifting me something that will help me have a better morning would be in my good graces.

