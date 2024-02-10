Home > FYI Take Inspo From These Valentine's Basket Ideas If You Don't Know What to Get Your Guy The hot air balloon basket definitely takes the crown. By Risa Weber Feb. 10 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but there's still time to put together something sweet for the special person in your life. If flowers just don't do it for you, try one of these Valentine's Day basket ideas instead.

A Valentine's Day basket is a cute way of putting together a few small gifts in a way that looks cohesive. Some people like using a theme or color scheme to keep things coordinated, but there are no rules! Get inspired by these basket ideas that range from budget to bougie.

1. The Target under $50 option

This person put together a gift basket for under $50 and only had to make one stop. They grabbed a rope basket, a henly t-shirt, candy, an energy drink, a Blender Bottle, and body wash.

2. The mini gift that isn't so mini

BriiaSiimone put together a gift basket that included necessities as well as more fun items. This gift is on the larger side, but hey — if it's in your budget, why not spoil your boo? She included a sweatshirt, undershirts, socks, underwear, a shaver, sneakers, a candle, and a Chuckie mug. She got the sweatshirt at H&M and found the Chucky mug at Hot Topic.

3. The Dollar Tree hot air balloon basket

This basket was made for under $20 with dollar store items, but it's anything but basic. It takes a little extra work and craftiness to get the hot air balloon effect, but it will be worth it when you see the look on your loved one's face as they receive it.

4. The practical option with something fun, too

This person went all out with Bath and Body Works products, Epsom salt, candy, unique boxer briefs, cologne, undershirts, and a candle, but the best part was the custom socks with a picture of her face on them.

5. The gym bro basket from Five Below

This basket is full of great ideas for someone who likes to work out or someone who is secretly in love with their car. Paige Constantino bought everything at Five Below: a shaker water bottle, a massage stick, resistance bands, a budget speaker, a funny stuffed animal, and a contouring light kit with glow tape for his car. She even found little cup holders that hold your favorite sauces after fast food runs. If you're always stealing his fries, this one is kind of a gift for you too, right?

6. The basket that is actually a bouquet

Along with some candy and balloons, this basket has a dress shirt, flip flops, and a card game with deep questions for couples. Most importantly, it's all rolled up into a bouquet using a piece of poster board and tissue paper.

7. The light-up basket

This basket is filled with Birkenstocks, socks, a framed photo, and a personalized keychain. The best part is that it's finished off with a string of tiny led lights that make the whole thing look magical.

8. The Lego flower kit