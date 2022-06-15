The 10 Best Memes to Remember Internet Explorer (1995–2022)
For many of us, Internet Explorer, which launched on Aug. 16, 1995, was our initial gateway to the World Wide Web. It's where we created our first Myspace and Facebook profiles. And where we "asked Jeeves" and received our first email address and started talking to strangers and downloaded music illegally.
But at some point or another, we all stopped using Internet Explorer. We jumped ship and started downloading other web browsers like Google Chrome or Firefox, which promised to be much quicker. They delivered and we never looked back — or rather, clicked on that giant blue "e" icon with the golden orbital — again.
Just head of its 27th birthday, Internet Explorer is coming to an end — but its birthday celebration is largely being overshadowed by its retirement party. Yes, the rumors are true: Internet Explorer is throwing in the towel. It's all over. As of June 15, 2022, Internet Explorer is dead.
Let's take a look at some of the best memes and tweets that were written in its honor in order to pay our respects!
Internet Explorer's loading time sure was something.
This joke may take you a second, but once you get it, we promise you it's good.
Talk about a burn!
Raise your hand if you used Internet Explorer to download another web browser. Good times!
We're going to cry!
Here come the tears.
Remember those pesky dialogue boxes?
What a throwback. Basically, if more than one of those boxes popped up on your screen, you knew it was time to take a break and shut the computer down.
Literally.
Such bittersweet memories.
Internet Explorer walked, so they could run!
Without Internet Explorer, there would be no Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. Never forget that.
Internet Explorer gave us the gift of patience.
You taught us a valuable life lesson, Internet Explorer. The best things are worth the wait.
R.I.P. to all these legends!
There will never be another Kurt Cobain or Internet Explorer!
Check on your parents!
PSA: If you have a loved one who was still using Internet Explorer as their primary browser, reach out to them stat. Remind them that this isn't the end, but actually a new beginning.
Thank you for everything.
Internet Explorer was the confidence booster we never knew we needed.