Is Steph and Ayesha Curry's Series 'About Last Night' Based on 1970s Game Show 'Tattletales'?

With diverse celebrity duos like Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill) and Josh Dallas (Manifest), Niecy Nash (Claws) and Jessica Betts, and Mark Duplass (Creep) and Katie Aselton (The Freebie), About Last Night is a wholesome, yet spicy, unscripted hoot.

If the premise of the charitable series rings a bell, you may have seen the '70s-era game show Tattletales. So, are the two shows connected?