The Bachelor
Alayah's Reign on 'The Bachelor' Is Officially Over (Maybe)

By

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has been delivering all of the drama. Is it too soon to say this is the most dramatic season yet? After the pillow fight date and Alayah Benavidez’s subsequent elimination in the Jan. 20 episode, it’s clear that the women are bringing it in every sense of the phrase. Alayah specifically has been so unapologetic about her actions, behavior, and overall personality. Some might call her one of the season's "villains," but Peter was totally smitten.

Peter did technically send Alayah home. After multiple women voiced their concerns about Alayah’s intentions and their perception of her being fake and dishonest with Peter, he felt it was necessary to send her home and take her out of the competition. Afterward, he told producers he might regret doing so after making such a strong connection with her.