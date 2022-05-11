Is Amber Heard Joining the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Universe? She Could Be

Is Amber Heard Joining the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Universe? She Could BeBy Joseph Allen
Even before Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. After launching that franchise, though, Depp became the unquestioned number one actor in Hollywood. Now that the world is focused on the actor's trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, many are wondering if she is going to be in a future installment in the massive franchise.
Is Amber Heard going to be in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?
It is true that there was buzz around an all-female Pirates spin-off in 2020, with reporting that suggested that Margot Robbie would reteam with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson on the project. There were even reports that Heard was in conversations to take on a role in the project, but there hasn't been any official reporting that she would be joining the film.
Given the contentious relationship between Depp and Heard, it would be a strange twist if Heard was responsible for the franchise's evolution beyond Depp, who starred in all five films in the franchise.
Heard has also had roles in Justice League and Aquaman, and she was also cast in The Rum Diary, which is where she first met and eventually began a relationship with Depp.
Johnny Depp is done with 'Pirates.'
As Depp and Heard continue their ongoing trial, Depp has discussed his work with Disney on the Pirates franchise. The most recent film in the franchise was released in 2017, and a sixth movie was reportedly planned to film back to back with the fifth, although only the fifth movie wound up being produced. At the trial, Depp confirmed that he would not be returning for the sixth film if there was one.
Heard's lawyer asked Depp about whether he would return. “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” J. Benjamin Rottenborn asked.
“That is true, Mr Rottenborn," Depp replied.
Depp as reportedly going to be paid $22.5 million to return for the sixth film.
Johnny Depp claims that Amber Heard cost him 'Pirates 6'.
One of the bases for Depp and Heard's lawsuit is Depp's argument that after Heard published an opinion piece in The Washington Post in 2018 insinuating that Depp had been abusive, it was impossible for Depp to book work in major studio projects.
"After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film, which is what we normally would have been focused on in that time period," Depp's agent Jack Wigham said during the trial.
The trial and chatter online that has resulted from it has created a firestorm online, and there has been plenty of misinformation about Heard spread online. Reports that she committed vehicular manslaughter may have been untrue, but it seems she was actually considering a role in Pirates of the Caribbean, even if she isn't anymore.