Is ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton in Jail? All About Her Legal Issues ‘1000-lb Sisters’ fans are likely well aware of Amy Slaton’s September 2024 arrest at a local Tennessee zoo. By Danielle Jennings Published April 17 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Throughout its seven seasons, 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have taken fans on the rollercoaster journey of their lives, including weight loss, pregnancies, messy breakups, and in Amy’s case, legal issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the show’s seventh season premiered in April 2025, fans are likely well aware of Amy’s September 2024 arrest at a local Tennessee zoo. The entire saga is now the focus of the show’s current season, as viewers will finally get to see what actually happened.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Is Amy Slaton in jail?

No, the reality star is not currently in jail — but she could have been facing time for her charges. In December 2024, Amy pleaded guilty to drug charges, specifically one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of mushrooms, according to E! News. Due to her plea, she was able to avoid jail time in the case.

Additionally, in conjunction with the plea deal, Amy child endangerment charges were dropped and she was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, complete drug and alcohol assessment class and parenting class, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Why was Amy arrested?

On Sept. 2, 2024, Amy was at the Tennessee Safari park with her two sons, Glenn and Gage, and her boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn when the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene responding to a call of a woman suffering from a camel bite, according to PEOPLE.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities then determined the woman’s identity to be Amy and, "Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the sheriff's department said, per the outlet. Amy and Brian were both arrested at the scene.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," the Sheriff's Department said at the time. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."

What is the status of Amy and Brian’s relationship?

As of April 2025, the couple appears to still be together, as Amy has not shared or said anything to the contrary. During the seventh season premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, viewers see their relationship documented just a few weeks before they were arrested. In the premiere, Amy reveals to her family that she believes that Brian is the one after dating for only a short time, and she is considering getting her tubes untied to make it happen, much to her family’s disapproval.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Her older sister Amanda advised her to slow down with Brian before making such a big commitment. “Take it slow,” Amanda said in the episode. “Keep your guard up, because sometimes it’s that snowball effect where they treat you some type of way for so long, and then after you’ve been together for two or three months, you really start to see how they treat you. And that’s when the true them comes out.”