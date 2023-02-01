Ashley Gets Some Terrible News on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' — Is Bar Still in Jail?

Bar and Ashley have certainly been through a lot since they found each other. The young couple have been together since 2016 when they were both just 19 years old. Before she got pregnant, Ashley was dancing in Las Vegas while Bar was living that party life. Obviously, a baby called for some drastic changes, so they moved in with Ashley's mom back in California.

During Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, they finally got engaged then secretly married roughly five months before filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Their first year of marriage is chronicled on the show, warts and all. Sadly, in a recent episode, Ashley reacted to a gutting call from Bar, who was taking his name a little too literally. Is Bar still in jail? We hope not.

Is Bar from 'Teen Mom' still in jail?

The Jan. 10 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion was horribly interrupted by a deeply upsetting call to Ashley. "I got some bad news," Bar said to Ashley as he revealed that he was calling from a Nevada jail. She burst into tears as Bar explained that he was being extradited back to California where they previously lived. While we were only privy to Ashley's half of the conversation, the heartbreak we saw was devastating.

Later in a confessional, Ashley explained why this was so difficult, beyond the obvious reasons. "It’s just much more time not seeing him," she said. "This case actually does hold a lot of weight, and if he can’t fight it from home and he fights from jail, and then he also gets time."

Ashley's mom was with her daughter in San Diego when she received the call, and tried to comfort her. "We're gonna have to pray Bar out of this. And you can’t do that when your mind ain’t right," her mother said. According to The U.S. Sun, "Bar found himself locked up in Nevada on a fugitive charge in August because he had a warrant in California." The warrant was from a previous incident where Bar willfully discharged a firearm, as well as an old DUI. The reason he was labeled a fugitive is because he was no longer in the state where the crimes occurred. His bond was listed at $100,000. As of the time of this writing, we don't know where that case stands but we do know that Bar is not in jail.

just seen Ashley & Bar on tiktok & they look happily married that was so nice to see they were my fav from teen mom — 🧊 B¹² 🧊 (@sagiterrorist12) January 26, 2023

Bar has been spotted in a few of Ashley's TikToks.

As recently as Jan. 5, 2023, Bar and Ashley danced together in a pretty sassy TikTok along with the caption, "Trynna see if he can run it." Bar was giggling and did not look like someone who was either in jail recently or was about to go back. People in the comments were incredibly supportive with one user replying, "So glad you guys worked it out. You're my favorite mom on the show, the only one that keeps it real!" Still another wrote, "One of my fave Teen Mom couples."

A month earlier, Ashley dropped a hilarious TikTok featuring Bar eating something he truly did not care for. "Safe to say he don’t like it," she wrote as her husband desperately tried to swallow whatever enemy he put in his mouth. The video devolved into laughter from them both which we always love to see. We want these wacky kids to stay together! We also don't want Bar to throw up at a restaurant.