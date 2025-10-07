As Bari Weiss Lands Top Job at CBS, Folks Want to Know If She Is a Trump Supporter The conservative journalist is the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 7 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thefreepress

Conservative journalist and former New York Times op-ed staff editor Bari Weiss is the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. The announcement was made in a letter to readers of The Free Press — the internet-based media company founded by the journalist — on Oct. 6, 2025.

The announcement came as a shock to many, as the journalist has no experience managing a TV newsroom, nor does she have experience operating and has never produced broadcast news, per Reuters. She is also a provocative voice known for her bias and "anti-woke" philosophy, and according to MSNBC News, The Free Press is a "Trump-friendly" website. She has also described herself as a "Zionist fanatic" and is "blindly" supportive of Israel's genocide in Gaza, per The New Statesman. So, is she a Trump supporter?

Is Bari Weiss a Trump supporter?

Technically, it doesn't seem that Bari is a Trump supporter. However, The Free Press is described as being friendly to the Trump Administration, and the outlet struck a deal with Paramount and CBS worth $150 million in cash and stock. The head of Paramount is David Ellison, a billionaire's son. Bari previously called mainstream media "corrupt" in her resignation letter from The New York Times, yet, for $150 million, it would seem that she is back at a mainstream outlet.

"As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News," she wrote. "Working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations, shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning, and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century."

Bari Weiss set to become the new Editor in Chief of CBS News as Paramount announces it will buy her news site the Free Press for $150 million.



Weiss is known for calling out progressivism, cancel culture, being pro-Israel and being anti-woke.



Bari has accused mainstream media outlets of betraying standards and of losing sight of their principles, and yet her own media outlet is extremely critical of the left and "a hyperpartisan supporter of the Netanyahu government." Despite being married to a woman and once calling herself a liberal, she appears to have adopted far-right ideology. Some wonder if she is bitter over her exit from The New York Times.

She left after the outlet ran an op-ed by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who called for the military to respond "with force" after people protested the murder of George Floyd. Staffers at the Times protested the piece, and Bari took to Twitter (now X) and called the staffers "wokes." "The civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberals is the same one raging inside other publications and companies across the country," she wrote.

"I've been mocked by many people over the past few years for writing about the campus culture wars," she added. She quit The New York Times in 2020 and claimed she experienced "bullying by colleagues."

The civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberals is the same one raging inside other publications and companies across the country. The dynamic is always the same. (Thread.) — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

Her political views seem to shift drastically, as she has said she's voted for Republican Mitt Romney as well as Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, per NPR.