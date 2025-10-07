AOC Hit Stephen Miller With a Short Joke That He Was Forced to Watch — How Tall Is He? "One of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 7 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're not familiar with the idea of a Napoleon complex, allow us to get you up to speed. According to the National Institutes of Health, this theory suggests that "shorter males are more likely to show indirect aggression in resource competitions with taller males." The name comes from Napoleon Bonaparte, the French military officer who seized control of France in 1799 and essentially conquered much of Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

Napoleon has often been referred to as a short king, or in his case, dictator, but in reality, he was of average height for that time, per History.com. Unfortunately for him, the idea of a Napoleon complex took hold before the facts took shape. Centuries later, another angry man has become the butt of tiny jokes that may or may not be accurate. How tall is Stephen Miller? Here's what we know about his height.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Stephen Miller's height.

Is Stephen's height, or possible lack thereof, making the immigration-obsessed advisor big mad? According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), that could be the root of all his rage. On Sunday, Oct. 5, AOC fired up an Instagram Live where she encouraged people to laugh at bullies like Stephen, whom she described as a clown.

AOC went on to say that she's never seen Stephen in real life, but he "looks like he's 4'10", and he looks like he is angry about the fact that he's 4'10"." She believes he is taking his alleged small stature frustrations out on other populations, and the only way to fight back is to laugh at him.

Article continues below advertisement

The representative for New York's 14th congressional district also said that the real problem is insecure masculinity, not toxic masculinity. "One of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them," said AOC. She also put a call out to secure men, asking them to get in on the ridicule.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Miller called AOC a "train wreck."

The day after AOC's Instagram Live takedown of insecure men, Stephen went on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham showed him what the congresswoman said about his height. Laura began by making fun of the fact that AOC was wearing a hoodie in her video. As a reminder, AOC did the Instagram Live from her home on a Sunday. "I wish I could wear a hoodie," said Laura. It's unclear if the Fox News host knows she can wear whatever she wants, but we digress.