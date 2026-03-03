After Trump Attacks Iran, Folks Want to Know if Barron Trump Is Barred From Military Service The 19-year-old NYU student is reportedly 6'9", and the military has height restrictions. By Niko Mann Published March 3 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After the president attacked Iran and began what some say could turn into World War III, folks want to know if his son, Barron Trump, is barred from military service. Donald Trump's military bombed Iran in a joint attack with Israel on Feb. 28, 2026, and people are not happy. Trump was infamously saved from the Vietnam War over his supposed bone spurs. There is currently no longer a mandatory draft in the U.S., but males 18–25 must still register with the Selective Service System.

Despite there being no mandatory draft, a hilarious parody website, draftbarrontrump.com, was set up that demands Barron be drafted. The site jokes about Trump's strength, along with pictures of the 79-year-old taking public naps. The site was set up by former South Park writer, Toby Morton, per HuffPost.

"America is strong because its leaders are strong," says a quote attributed to Trump on the site. "President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron." As Trump spoke of casualties of the Iran war, he said, "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is,” per MSNow, people wonder what Barron's fate will be with the U.S. military, if any.

Source: Mega

Is Barron Trump barred from military service?

According to the Daily Express U.S., Barron's height could bar him from military service. The 19-year-old NYU student is reportedly 6'9", and the military has height restrictions. The hashtag #SendBarron began trending on social media after Trump made his statement about more casualties with an "Oh, well" attitude.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said that it won't be Trump and his billionaire friend's children who will die in the illegal war, and it resonated with people online.

"It won't be the billionaire kids of Donald Trump and his buddies that die," he said. "It's going to be the children of middle-class and poor families all across this country who are going to die for a war of choice, a war of vanity, an illegal war."

Is there a height restriction for the military?

Yes, there are height restrictions in the U.S. military. Army recruits must be at least 58 inches tall (4'8") and no more than 80 inches tall (6'7"). Certain roles also have specific requirements, such as for pilots or in the Navy on submarines, which have a height limit of 6'6". However, the military has a waiver that recruits can fill out if they feel they can prove they "overcame a disqualifying issue that would otherwise prevent [them] from joining the Army."

Can anyone spot Barron Trump?



A fresh group of American soldiers are being sent to die for Israel. pic.twitter.com/DuATbw7H6l — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 2, 2026