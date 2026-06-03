Is Bear Brown From 'Alaskan Bush People' Still Married to Raiven? The duo has three children together —River, Cove, and Everest, who were ages five, two, and eight months. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 3 2026, 8:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @bearbrownthekingofextreme

Even though Alaskan Bush People hasn't released any new episodes in years, the cast is making headlines again after Matt Brown's tragic passing. Now, fans are wondering how the reality TV family is doing and seeking updates.

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One of the many inquiries is about Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven Adams. Are the pair still married, and what have they been up to since Alaskan Bush People last aired?

Source: Instagram / @bearbrownthekingofextreme

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Is Bear Brown from 'Alaskan Bush People' still married?

Sadly, Bear and Raiven are no longer married. The pair decided to part ways in 2025, after six years together. The duo has three children together — River, Cove, and Everest, who were ages 5, 2, and 8 months when Raiven and Bear split.

Bear took to Instagram to share, "Raiven and I have decided to separate. We are still good friends and will be co-parenting together. It’s something we have been discussing for a while, and we feel it is the best thing to do for us and our children. There are no hard feelings between us, and we will always have love for each other! This is a mutual discussion, so please be respectful to Raiven and don’t be hateful. God bless. Thank you, everyone, for all your support throughout the years!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @bearbrownthekingofextreme

Raiven had also posted about the breakup on Instagram, but has since deleted it. According to People, her post clarified that she and Bear had spent years trying to make things work before deciding that it would be better for everyone involved if they separated and co-parented rather than tried to remain married. Raiven further assured the public that she and Bear "have love for one another," and "no anger is behind the decision."

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What is Bear Brown's ex-wife's net worth?

While Raiven's personal net worth is unclear, Yahoo reports that at the time of her and Bear's separation, the Alaskan Bush People cast's combined net worth was a whopping $60 million. Bear was making between $40,000 to $60,000 in show revenue. Furthermore, the reality TV star uses his fame to generate other forms of income. For example, Cameo clips, which he charges fans $15 for.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @bearbrownthekingofextreme

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Where are Bear and Raiven now?

Bear is currently mourning the tragic loss of his brother. However, during happier times, the reality TV star runs a YouTube channel dedicated to following his life and move to Alaska. It appears that he is still single.

As for Raiven, she's currently preparing to tie the knot again! The reality TV star recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Kaitlin Webb. Despite Raiven living in Florida — quite far from Bear — the family is clearly navigating co-parenting and adding Kaitlin to the fold.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @thats_so_raiv3n