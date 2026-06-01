Matt Brown's Cause of Death Confirmed After ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Dies at 42 Matt's death is the latest tragedy connected to the Brown family. By Alisan Duran Published June 1 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mattbrown511

Matt Brown's death has left many Alaskan Bush People fans searching for answers. The reality TV star, who appeared on the Discovery series for several seasons, was found dead in Washington state at the age of 42.

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His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the devastating news on social media after authorities recovered a body from a river. As tributes poured in, many viewers wondered what happened to Matt and whether officials had determined a cause of death.

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What was Matt Brown's cause of death?

Matt's cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed by the coroner. However, his brother, Bear, shared details in an Instagram video after Matt's body was recovered from a Washington state river.

Bear said Noah Brown positively identified Matt's body and noted that authorities were still conducting their investigation. He also said the injury appeared to be self-inflicted, though an official determination had not yet been released.

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According to Page Six, deputies with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office responded after a witness reported seeing a man sitting in a shallow section of a river. The witness later reported hearing a sound before finding the man face down in the water as he was swept away by the current. A firearm was reportedly recovered near the area where the man was last seen. Bear also asked fans to respect the family's privacy, particularly that of their mother, Ami Brown, during the difficult time.

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Multiple 'Alaskan Bush People' deaths have affected the Brown family over the years.

Matt's death is the latest tragedy connected to the Brown family. Fans of Alaskan Bush People may remember that family patriarch Billy Brown died in February 2021 at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure.

Discovery released a statement following Billy's death, calling him "a trailblazer" and "most definitely one of a kind." Bear also paid tribute to his father, writing that the family planned to honor Billy's legacy and continue pursuing his dream.

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The extended Brown family has also experienced other losses. Ami Brown's niece, Amber Branson, died in 2020 after suffering severe injuries in a house fire in Texas. In 2024, Ami's great-niece, Danelle Sarae Branson, died at age 29.

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While Matt stepped away from Alaskan Bush People in 2019, many fans continued to follow his journey. During a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Matt spoke openly about seeking treatment for alcohol addiction and reflected on wanting to make positive changes in his life.

"I could see myself spiraling," he said. "I started drinking lightly and then it got to be more and more. That’s when I saw the problem around the corner, and I didn’t want to be one of those guys."