Fans Worry That Matt Brown From 'Alaskan Bush People' May Have Committed Suicide Matt's YouTube channel's last post was four weeks ago, and was captioned, "Never give up, never surrender!" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 29 2026, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / @MATT BROWN ABP

Content warning: This article mentions mental health issues and suicide. Known for the reality TV show Alaskan Bush People, Matt Brown has amassed a loyal fanbase. It's that fanbase, along with Matt's family, that has been expressing concern for the reality TV star.

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Matt has been missing since May 27, 2026, and the public is growing increasingly worried that he may have committed suicide. These fears stem from a series of social media posts, but those updates may not be what they seem.

Source: Facebook / @MATT BROWN ABP

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Why people think Matt Brown from 'Alaskan Bush People' may have committed suicide:

Matt's Facebook page has been flooded with posts indicating a mental health struggle. While some of these sentiments were posted after he disappeared, it's worth noting that you can schedule Facebook posts in advance, so the assumption is these weren't uploaded in real-time.

The concerning posts include sentiments such as, "Sometimes, the hardest task you must do every day is to keep going." Shortly before that, the page shares, "I feel so worthless at times, and it makes me hate myself a little more. I usually think of myself as a disappointment, and that hurts me a lot."

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Source: Facebook / @MATT BROWN ABP

Another message indicated a fractured relationship with, "One of the hardest lessons life teaches is that people can change without warning. The same person who once made you feel valued can slowly become distant. The calls become shorter. The effort disappears. The energy changes. And suddenly, you’re left grieving someone who is still alive… just no longer the same with you."

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Adding to people's fears is the fact that, per TMZ, Matt's brother, Bear, was told Matt's body had been found floating in a river. TMZ also revealed that Matt's family had cut off contact with him five years ago, due to his "erratic behavior." Interestingly, they're very invested in helping him with his mental health now.

Source: Facebook / @MATT BROWN ABP

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Is Matt Brown still alive?

Unfortunately, Matt's whereabouts are still unknown. As of May 29, 2026, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has stated that they are still looking for him.

As for the concerning social media posts, it seems likely that the page in question doesn't actually belong to the reality TV star. Many fans point out that Matt has told the public he only has a YouTube channel, and any profiles under his name on any other social media platforms are fake. Furthermore, the Facebook profile in question does not have the verifying blue check mark. In fact, we found many similar social media profiles under Matt's name — none of them verified.

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Source: Facebook / @MATT BROWN ABP

Matt's aforementioned YouTube channel's last post was four weeks ago and was captioned, "Never give up, never surrender!" That said, his YouTube channel is not verified either, leading us to believe that the reality TV star simply doesn't bother with verifications on any platform.