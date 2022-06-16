Is Two-Time Oscar Winner Ben Affleck in Netflix's Saucy J.Lo Documentary 'Halftime'?

She's still, she's still Jenny from the block. Released on June 14, 2022, Netflix's Jennifer Lopez documentary, Halftime, gives fans of the famed singer, dancer, and actress a peek behind the curtain at her career — which took off when she became a Fly Girl on Fox's hit comedy series In Living Color circa 1991.

The Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Selena star has been an influential figure in pop culture for over three decades — we all want that "J.Lo glow" — but fame comes at a price.