Some 'OTH' Fans Don't Think the Reboot Would Be the Same Without Bethany Joy Lenz Bethany Joy Lenz played Haley James Scott in the original series. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 3 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET

On Aug. 30, 2024, One Tree Hill fans everywhere rejoiced when it was reported that the show would get the long-awaited reboot, this time at Netflix instead of its flagship network the CW, formerly the WB. But, following the news that both Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush would reprise their starring roles, fans wanted to know about Bethany Joy Lenz, who is known as Joy on the women's shared podcast.

So, is Joy in the One Tree Hill reboot or not? She played Haley James Scott, who eventually became one of the more prominent characters following the first season. For some, the show wouldn't be the same without her. And fans are hoping she plans to make a return with her former co-stars, years after the series finale aired.

Is Bethany Joy Lenz in the 'One Tree Hill' reboot?

So far, Joy has not shared on social media or otherwise if she is in the One Tree Hill reboot. She also didn't mention it in the Sept. 2 episode of the podcast she hosts with Hilarie and Sophia, though it was likely recorded before the news broke about the reboot. In the original series, Joy had multiple dramatic arcs, including one where she honed in on her real life singing talent.

Joy and her on-screen husband, Nathan, played by James Lafferty, became the parents of the show for fans everywhere. They got married in the first season in a wild twist that no one saw coming, and they ended the series with a family and as the characters who were often the voice of reason for others. In many ways, to longtime fans, the reboot has to have them.

Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton are rumored to have had a falling out.

Joy, who started the Drama Queens podcast with former co-stars Sophia and Hilarie, is rumored to now have some drama with Hilarie. Which is kind of ironic given the name of their One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, but that's beside the point. In March 2024, some fans noticed that Sophia and Hilarie rarely interacted with Joy on social media.

Then, a couple of months later, another fan pointed out on Reddit that neither of the women follow Joy on Instagram either. And someone else in the thread speculated that perhaps Joy has different social and political views as Sophia and Hilarie and that's why there is some alleged distance between them.

THERES A ONE TREE HILL REBOOT IN THE WORKS OH MY GOD IF THEY TALK AND WORK SUM OUT JUST TO SCRAP IT LATER ON IMA FIGHT NETFLIX — Bailey⁷ ౨ৎ (@Baygoesmoo) September 1, 2024

But as of now, none of the former One Tree Hill stars have shared publicly that there is anything going on between Joy and Hilarie. And after Hilarie exited the podcast after they finished covering the episodes that her character was in, Joy and Sophia remained part of it.