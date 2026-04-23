'SLOMW: Orange County' Fans Want To Know if Bobbi Althoff Is Actually Mormon or Not Bobbi has shared details of her faith in the past. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 23 2026, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bobbi

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So, is Bobbi Althoff Mormon? The premise of the show is that Hulu will once again follow a group of mom influencers who share a specific religion while navigating a more mainstream and modern world, while trying to blend together the two ways of living. But this isn't Salt Lake City or even Utah anymore, and Orange County, Calif., is kind of a different ballgame when it comes to religion.

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Is Bobbi Althoff Mormon?

Bobbi has spoken about God and religion in the past, but she has never revealed that she is Mormon. In fact, she has admitted to having a background in Christianity, but has not said she is Mormon. When she appeared on Soul Boom w/ Rainn Wilson in late 2024, she opened up about her belief in God. But again, she did not say she identifies as Mormon.

"Having faith in God helps me let go of what I can control," she said. "I have to believe in God, 'cause I need to, or I won't ever sleep again, or I won't be at peace. I'd be sitting here and stressing out." Bobbi also talked about her faith on her podcast, The Real Good Podcast. She admitted she was once a "very dedicated super Christian." These days, it's not totally clear if she is still Christian or if she doesn't conform to one religion at all. But Mormonism? Probs not.

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Not everyone is Mormon on 'SLOMW: Orange County.'

Bobbi is in good company in being outside of the Mormon religion, despite the title of the show she now stars in with other content creators. At this point, it's almost a placeholder for "mom influencer with a moral code" or "vaguely religious content creator who is also a mother." Some of the ladies do belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or LDS Church.

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Others, like Bobbi, are not confirmed to be Mormon. Avery Woods, for example, has never shared that she is Mormon. In fact, religion hasn't really been part of her TikTok persona. The women would have religious backgrounds in other religions, of course. However, unlike most of the women in SLOMW, the women of Orange County are not all involved in the Mormon church.