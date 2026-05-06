'RHOBH' Star Bozoma Saint John Is Giving Fans an Update On Her IVF Journey "We’re still going." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 5 2026, 8:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of Bravo’s hit franchise The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are aware that Bozoma Saint John, aka Boz, has been candid about her IVF journey. With various celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Gabrielle Union, all successfully having children via IVF, it makes sense that folks who yearn to be parents take the same route.

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That said, it’s no secret that Boz and her fiancé, Keely Watson, are excited to enter the next phase of their life by adding to their family. And as fans openly support the couple, many are wondering when they will share the good news. And during the April 2, 2026, RHOBH After Show, Boz opened up about her pregnancy status.

Source: MEGA

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Is Boz from ‘RHOBH’ pregnant?

According to Boz — who is already a mom to daughter Lael — she and Keely are still working on having a baby. During the After Show, Boz shared more about her journey and how the couple is managing.

“I’m still on the d--n journey,” she shared via Bravo. “I’m still taking my d--n hormones. “We’re still going.” Boz is currently on her third round of IVF treatments, so it’s understandable why she’s a bit frustrated with the process.

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She continued: “I think as the practicalities of this journey are on me, you know, I can’t keep trying forever. At some point, I’ve gotta let it go. And if it’s not working, and we still want a baby—which we do—then we’ve gotta figure out something else.”

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Boz revealed that she’s been on the IVF journey for over a year, and voiced the possibility of having to decide if and when to try another route for kids. “There’s always the option of donor eggs, there’s the option of adoption,” she said. “[There are] lots of options, but we just have to decide when we want to stop doing this.”

She continued: “I don’t know when this journey ends. I don’t know how many times I can feel the loss. I don’t know how many times my heart can take it."

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Boz and Keely are stronger than ever.

Unfortunately, IVF not only takes a toll on aspiring mothers but also partners. Since IVF is a tedious process, from daily hormone injections to the luteal phase support (progesterone being used to prepare embryos for fertilization), it can be a lot for couples to handle. However, in the case of Boz and Keely, the couple continues to thrive.

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“He’s never been a parent before,” Boz shared via Bravo. “You know, this is the first time he’s going through any of this. His fears and his concerns, we talk about all of that.” The housewife shares that the couple keeps communication as a focal point in their relationship, which has made them even stronger as a couple.