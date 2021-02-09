Some 'Unpolished' Fans Believe Bria Might Be Pregnant — Is This True?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 9 2021, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
TLC stars Bria Martone Mancuso and her hubby, Matt, are ready to embark on the next chapter and start a family. As a recent episode of Unpolished, titled "Bad Business," revealed, the stars paid a visit to an OB-GYN before their wedding in September 2020. Although the episode capturing their big day has yet to air, fans want to know: What have the stars been up to lately? Is Bria pregnant?
According to a rumor, 'Unpolished' star Bria Martone Mancuso might be pregnant.
Bria and Matt tied the knot at an extravagant wedding ceremony held at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, in September 2020. As a recent episode of Unpolished showed, they wanted to have a "honeymoon baby." So, did the plan work?
Unfortunately for fans, Bria has yet to post a pregnancy update on social media. Likewise, she and Matt have yet to announce that their family is about to expand. Of course, there's a chance that they are merely keeping the latest developments a secret, or, alternatively, it's too early to share the big news with their followers. The radio silence could also mean that Bria has yet to get pregnant.
Bria and Matt visited an OB-GYN before their wedding ceremony.
"Bad Business" saw Bria and Matt pay a visit to an OB-GYN named Dr. Lee. As they explained to the doctor, they wanted a "honeymoon baby," and they were ready to do whatever it takes to get pregnant as soon as possible.
"We want to try to have a baby right away ... a honeymoon baby," Bria told the doctor.
"I've learned a lot about ovulation today. I guess there's science behind the sex-every-other-day thing," Matt remarked after the meeting with Dr. Lee was over.
Bria and Matt spend a lot of time with Ronin and Logan, Matt's kids with Jade.
Bria and Matt spend a lot of time with Ronin and Logan, the twin boys Matt shares with his ex, Jade Falzon. As part of the co-parenting agreement, they get to see the kids every other weekend. Bria's mom, Jennifer, looks after them as well.
"My daughter and Matthew have two adorable, beautiful little step-boys. Well, they are Bria's stepchildren. The babies live with their mom, Bria and Matthew get to have visits with them every other weekend, and I get the pleasure of having the twins on Tuesday," Jennifer explained in a teaser.
Matt and Bria started dating sometime around 2011, but they were seeing each other on-and-off for a while. Matt met Jade after he and Bria broke up temporarily — and the arrival of the boys has arguably changed everything.
Although Bria likely had some reservations about looking after Ronin and Logan, these vanished the moment she first laid eyes on them. She had an "instant connection" with the boys, she explained in a clip from the show.
Catch new episodes of Unpolished every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.