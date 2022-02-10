Fans Wonder if [SPOILER] Is Really Dead After 'The Book of Boba Fett' Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Book of Boba Fett.

The thrilling finale to Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett featured many twists and turns, but none were as stunning as Boba's ultimate triumph over blue alien bounty hunter Cad Bane. The character, who first made an appearance in the animated Star Wars series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, appeared on the show working for the villainous Pyke Syndicate.