'The Book of Boba Fett' End-Credits Scene Reveals [SPOILER] Is Still Alive

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Book of Boba Fett.

After seven straight weeks of Star Wars content, it's officially come to an end with the epic conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett. Though viewers finally get to see the titular Daimyo of Tatooine battle it out against the Pyke Syndicate, there are a lot more surprises and other jaw-dropping moments in the finale.