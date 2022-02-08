Did Cobb Vanth Survive the Shoot Out with Cad Bane in 'The Book of Boba Fett'? Our Theory

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) made a glorious return in Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, only to be shot by Cad Bane. The marshal of Mos Pelgo (or rather, Freetown) finds himself face to face with the very bounty hunter who trained Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).