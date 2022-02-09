After an Exciting Finale, Fans Are Ready for Season 2 of 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
Feb. 9 2022, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 7.
Star Wars fans have been thrilled about The Book of Boba Fett since the show was first announced on Disney Plus, but now that the first season has ended, they're hungry for more. After a fantastic finale to Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett, one question remains on everyone's minds: Will there be a Season 2?
Read on for a brief recap of the finale and everything we know about the potential for a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
The events of The Book of Boba Fett finale appear to set up both a Season 2 and Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Episode 7 tackles the final battle between members of the Pyke Syndicate and Boba Fett's crew of rebels. Team Boba Fett includes Fennec Shand and everyone's favorite Mandalorian, Din Djarin.
At the beginning of the episode, the Pyke Syndicate leaders reveal to Cad Bane that they were the ones who destroyed Boba Fett's family. Thus, making the conflict between the Pyke Syndicate and Boba Fett more personal than he even realizes. Unfortunately for them, Cad Bane relays this information to Boba at an attempted negotiation, to which Boba insists he would rather fight than allow the spice to flow through Mos Espa.
Boba Fett gets his wish, and the ensuing battle doesn't look great for everyone's favorite heroes. Grogu, who was facing the difficult choice between the path of a Jedi or the path of a Mandalorian, appears, confirming his decision to stay with Din. As the battle rages, Grogu even uses some of his new skills with the Force to save Din from being killed by a Scorpion Droid terrorizing the town.
In the end, the motley crew of allies and Freetown villagers successfully defend their home, and Boba Fett effectively puts an end to Cad Bane's reign of terror. However, the Rancor that Boba Fett rode into battle developed a mind of its own and quickly began terrorizing the city. Thankfully, it's Din to the rescue, although Grogu uses his Force powers to put the creature to sleep before it can do more damage to Din or the town.
The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 ends with Fennec Shand taking out the Pyke Syndicate leaders and the town once again returning to a place of prosperity. It's also revealed that Cobb Vanth is alive, albeit taking a nice soak in a bacta tank after getting blasted by Cad Bane. It appears that Mos Espa will now be protected by Krrsantan, Skad, Drash, and the rest of the mods.
Fans also see Din and Grogu soaring away in Din's new starfighter ship, off to another adventure. With The Mandalorian Season 3 set for release sometime in late 2022, their final destination is left a mystery for fans to unravel later.
So, will there be a Season 2 of 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
With the success surrounding 'The Book of Boba Fett,' it definitely seems possible that Disney will give in to fans wishes for a second season. However, with other Disney Plus Star Wars content on the horizon, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series slated for release sometime this year, Boba make have to take a backseat for now.
Ultimately, although there is currently no official word on a Book of Boba Fett Season 2, Boba installing new protectors of Mos Espa will hopefully mean more time for his own adventures. Fans will have to wait and see!