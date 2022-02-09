After an Exciting Finale, Fans Are Ready for Season 2 of 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)

With the success surrounding 'The Book of Boba Fett,' it definitely seems possible that Disney will give in to fans wishes for a second season. However, with other Disney Plus Star Wars content on the horizon, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series slated for release sometime this year, Boba make have to take a backseat for now.

Ultimately, although there is currently no official word on a Book of Boba Fett Season 2, Boba installing new protectors of Mos Espa will hopefully mean more time for his own adventures. Fans will have to wait and see!