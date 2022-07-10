Some ‘Westworld’ Fans Think Caleb Is a Host — Others Pray He’s Not

As TV Insider recaps, Season 4 shows Caleb looking alive and well in the purported present, raising a daughter named Frankie. But we see him critically wounded in Maeve’s (Thandiwe Newton) memories or visions. We also learn that Frankie was born right when the revolution ended, which is odd timing.

The trailer for Season 4 shows Caleb reacting to a swarm of flies, which wouldn’t affect a host. But we also see a host who looks suspiciously like Frankie. What’s a Westworld fan supposed to believe?!