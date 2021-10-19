What Exactly Happened to Candace in 'You'? Her Existence Was a Mystery for a While

If you've ever seen the hit psychological thriller You , odds are you're familiar with the show's rather intense formula. Basically, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) has a problem with becoming obsessed with different women he encounters in life and ends up murdering either them or the people closest to them in spontaneous moments.

Quite a few women have come and gone in Joe's life over the three seasons that the show has been on the air, but one of the most notorious of them all has been Candace (Ambyr Childers). Candace is the only one who sought out revenge on Joe after he attempted to kidnap and murder her.

The high frequency of deaths on the show could definitely confuse some. Luckily, we're here to clear the air on it all. So, is Candace dead on You? Here's a breakdown of all of the known details.