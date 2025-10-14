Charlie Kirk Day Is Being Celebrated on October 14, but What Does That Mean? Charlie Kirk Day is not going to cause any bank closures. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 14 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's certainly not unprecedented for figures outside of national government to be commemorated with a federal holiday. Martin Luther King, Jr. is celebrated every January, and now, the U.S. is set to memorialize conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Oct. 14. Following the news that Kirk was getting a day of remembrance, many wanted to better understand what that might mean.

Among the questions people had were whether the holiday would mean the closures of banks and posts offices, and whether this is actually a federal holiday. Here's what we know.

Is Charlie Kirk Day a federal holiday?

Oct. 14 has been designated a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk following the passage of a resolution in the Senate that was first introduced by Sen. Rick Scott. Oct. 14 is Kirk's birthday, but it's not a federal or state holiday, and no public institutions will be closing or changing their hours as a result of the day. It's also not a holiday that will be celebrated every year, but instead a one-time remembrance of a significant figure in public life, per The Lansing State Journal.

No resolution has been passed in the House. The Senate resolution: "Recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service, and

"Encourages educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies that promote civic engagement and the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that Charlie Kirk championed."

Additionally, flags are not expected to fly at half-staff on this day, as they did in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination. Instead, this seems to be a coordinated opportunity for Republicans across the country to honor Kirk and commemorate his legacy. It's now been more than a month since his death, but these efforts to remember him are a clear reminder of how much he meant to those who honor his legacy today.

Charlie Kirk's death kicked off a firestorm.

Although things seem to have calmed some in recent weeks, the immediate aftermath of Kirk's death was characterized by the use of some pretty incendiary language from the president and people in his administration. Vice President JD Vance hosted an episode of Kirk's podcast in which he and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller discussed going after Democrats and nonprofit groups that lean to the left.

Whether this was based on the pretext of Kirk's death or was a real reaction to his shooting is something we'll never know for sure. What's undeniable, though, is that Kirk's death had a major impact on U.S. politics, and this day of remembrance is part of that.