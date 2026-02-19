Is Chris Pratt Catholic? What the Actor Has Actually Said About His Faith Chris Pratt’s Catholic baptism and Hallow ads keep fans guessing about his religious identity. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 19 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A familiar face keeps popping up in ads for the Hallow app, and it has fans asking the same question all over again. After he was spotted in promotional content for the Hallow app, folks want to know if Chris Pratt is Catholic. Hallow is a Christian prayer app, and its marketing lists the Marvel star as one of its high-profile voices. Chris has never made an explicit statement about his religion, leaving netizens to debate the topic. However, he has put real breadcrumbs on the record — enough to explain why people keep asking.

Is Chris Pratt Catholic?

Chris said he was baptized in a Catholic Church, and he’s described himself as a person of faith who has moved through different Christian spaces over time. In a 2025 essay, he revealed that he was baptized in a Catholic Church and has believed in God since childhood.

“I knew little about the distinctions between denominations but so much about the healing power of Grace,” Chris wrote. “Mine was a broken road marked by cycles of sin and forgiveness; a pattern of rebellion, shame, and grace on repeat, leading to increased extremes of emotional highs and lows. Then, when my son Jack was fighting for his life, I found myself back on my knees, pleading to God for a miracle.”

He also said he attended “various religious institutions,” including Catholic, Lutheran, and Evangelical churches. But people keep circling back to the Catholic question for a few specific reasons. First, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was raised Catholic. The actor has also publicly linked himself to Catholic spaces in recent years. In that same 2025 essay, he recalled returning from Rome while filming a documentary about St. Peter. He also wrote about meeting Pope Leo XIV and thinking more deeply about his faith.

Another big chunk of the confusion comes from his past association with the modern celebrity-church scene. For years, people linked him to Hillsong and the Los Angeles–based church Zoe. Chris later pushed back on that narrative directly. In an interview with Men’s Health, he said, “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

What is Chris Pratt’s involvement with the Hallow app?

Chris’s religious identity came into question following his appearance in a series of ads for the Hallow app. Hallow’s own Pray40 Lent page says users can “join Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt” as they lead “fasting challenges rooted in Scripture.” Hallow also promoted Pratt as a guide in its 2025 Advent challenge content.