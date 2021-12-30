A Post on Savannah Chrisley's Instagram Makes Fans Think 'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Scripted

In June 2017, a source told Radar Online that Chrisley Knows Best uses scripts pretty often. "Todd uses a team of comedy writers for his show, and has been using them to write dialogue for several seasons," they said. "Todd does not come up with this stuff on his own, and is not as funny as people think."

In addition, the source said that more than half of the show is scripted and when a scene doesn't seem funny enough, it gets reshot.