Is CLEAR Still Working at Airports? What Travelers Need to Know CLEAR promises faster airport lines, but crowds at airports have travelers wondering how well it actually works. By Amy Coleman Published March 26 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: X/@kpottermn

Airport security is one of those things travelers are always trying to hack. Shorter lines, faster screening, anything that gets you to your gate without the stress. That is where CLEAR comes in, or at least where it is supposed to.

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The question of whether CLEAR is still working at airports is circulating amidst a Department of Homeland Security shutdown that began on Feb. 14, 2026. The shutdown has led to major staffing shortages at TSA checkpoints, and that has changed how fast security lines move across the country. So while CLEAR itself has not gone anywhere, the experience around it has shifted in ways travelers are starting to notice. Here's what you need to know about CLEAR at the airport.

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Is CLEAR still working at airports the way people expect?

CLEAR is still active and operating at airports across the United States. The service uses biometric scans, like fingerprints or eye scans, to verify your identity and move you past the ID check portion of security. According to CLEAR, the program is available at more than 60 airports and is designed to take you to the front of the TSA screening line after your identity is verified. But the part that matters is what happens after that.

The broader airport situation changed during the 2026 shutdown. TSA staffing shortages reduced checkpoint capacity, which slowed screening across many airports regardless of which line travelers entered. That means even if CLEAR gets you to the front of the line, the line itself can still be long.

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In some airports, even travelers using expedited options have still encountered meaningful waits. According to The Wall Street Journal, travelers have experienced extended wait times tied to increased demand and operational strain at checkpoints. So yes, CLEAR is still working, but it is working inside a system that is slower overall.

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Additionally, it's important to note that travelers should check with CLEAR as well as their airport to find out what the status of CLEAR is at the time they are traveling. On Mar. 24, 2026, CLEAR posted on their Instagram, "Due to ongoing disruptions out of our control, airport conditions are changing rapidly across the country. We will be updating our most impacted locations daily."

The lines at airports are unlike anything America has ever seen before. The problem was totally avoidable and utterly self-imposed. Why is Congress (both sides) allowing this to go on day after day after day? We'll take it up on @AmericaRpts pic.twitter.com/j06lu03jlZ — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 26, 2026 Source: X/@johnrobertsFox

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TSA PreCheck still matters if you want to move faster through security.

CLEAR only replaces the ID check. It does not replace the screening process itself. That is where TSA PreCheck makes a difference. TSA PreCheck is a government program that allows travelers to go through a faster screening process, keeping shoes on and leaving electronics in bags. When you combine the two, CLEAR moves you to the front of the line, and TSA PreCheck speeds up what happens next. That combination is why frequent travelers often use both. But even that is not a guaranteed shortcut.

Reuters reports that TSA agents are quitting during the partial shutdown. So staffing shortages reduce checkpoint capacity, which slows screening across many airports regardless of which line travelers entered. Wait times at some airports can stretch into hours as staffing levels drop and travel demand remains high. At the same time, ICE agents were deployed to some airports to assist, but reporting by the Wall Street Journal indicates it didn't do much to improve the wait times.

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SCOOP: 500 ICE officers are deploying to New York to assist TSA at both airports according to sources.



I am told some ICE officers were also training with TSA today on how to perform basic screening functions. @DHSgov Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis saying, “TSA is… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 25, 2026 Source: X/@AliBradleyTV

The reality is that busy airports still mean waiting.

CLEAR was never designed to eliminate waiting entirely. It was designed to reduce one part of the process. When the rest of the system is running smoothly, that difference can feel significant. But when the system is backed up, there is only so much it can do. That is why travelers have been seeing mixed results. In some airports, CLEAR still saves time. In others, especially during peak travel periods, it may not feel much faster at all.