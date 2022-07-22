Da Brat Opens up About Her Chances of Having Kids on 'Brat Loves Judy'

Rapper and reality TV star Da Brat (real name: Shawntae Harris) has been living her best life. In February 2022, she announced that she and her wife Jesseca Dupart were expecting their first child together, and we're seeing everything unfold on their reality show Brat Loves Judy.

In their announcement, they didn't mention who would be the one carrying the child — but we now we know that it's Jesseca. However, a scene from their reality show's second season has fans wondering: Is Da Brat pregnant now? Here's what we know.