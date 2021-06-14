'All American' Fans Believe That Darnell Will Not Come Back After Actor Announces New Role

It’s so hard to say goodbye — especially when that departure comes with uncertainty. All American fans have long been wondering when the gorgeous and super-talented Darnell (Da’ Vinchi) will return to the small screen . At the end of Season 2, viewers watched as the show teased Darnell’s exit. He then made a return for a few episodes in Season 3 before going MIA.

In the world of All American, there are always unexpected twists and turns. And Darnell’s departure was a tough one to swallow for fans. While it’s true that some characters can be barely featured in a few episodes or seasons and then miraculously pop up, viewers are wondering if that will be the same case with Darnell.

Is Darnell coming back to All American? Read on to find your answer.