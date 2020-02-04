Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He's Not Getting Engaged, Especially Not to Moon Angell

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He's Not Getting Engaged, Especially Not to Moon AngellBy Brittany Vincent
When we first met Dog the Bounty Hunter 16 years ago, it was a much different time on TV. The reality TV star and wife Beth made a formidable team as they took on criminals together and collected bounties. Later on in 2013, they even debuted a new show: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Unfortunately, his beloved wife Beth passed away in 2019 due to throat cancer. The news hit him hard, and as a result, he made the decision to never marry again.
But not long after Beth had passed away, Dog was seen spending some time with a possible new girlfriend. Now, rumors are swirling around that he is indeed engaged to his new lady love, and what's more, he appeared to propose to her on live TV of all things – seems pretty cut and dry, right? But things aren't always what they seem. Is this true, or is this just another reality TV hoax? Is Dog the Bounty Hunter really engaged? Here's what we know so far.
Is Dog the Bounty Hunter actually engaged?
According to TMZ, Dog has been seen dating one of his late wife Beth Chapman's friends named Moon Angell. Before Beth passed, Moon was her assistant and best friend. Dog recently took to The Dr. Oz Show with Moon, where they made an appearance that included a marriage proposal. In a preview for their episode of the show, he is shown proposing to her.
According to TMZ's sources, Dog reportedly told Moon he loved her during the episode and planned to marry her. He arrived at this conclusion, allegedly, because "God told him to propose." All of it was captured on television for the upcoming episode. But the plot thickens from there, proving you can't believe everything you read online or even see on TV.
When the episode aired, fans learned that the preview just had a lot of creative editing. The 66-year-old didn't actually propose for real. He did pop the question. But he did it knowing that she would say no. When he asked, Moon replied, "We're friends Duane. I love you as a friend." With that, the two hoped they would put the relationship rumors to rest, once and for all.
They also went on to discuss another rumor: that Moon had replaced Beth in the house. There was a rumor that she had moved her things into Beth's closet. The truth is that she did, but she had a good reason.
"When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door," she said. "Then he would go in...he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry."
She said that it was Dog who asked her to take things out of her closet to help him heal. But when he walked by the closet and then saw it was empty, he still felt grief. He "ordered" Moon to put her own things in there so it wouldn't be empty anymore.
For now, hopefully Dog is healing from his tremendous loss – he and Beth were extremely close, and he reportedly suffered from broken heart syndrome. Maybe Moon is what he needs to heal, but it appears he needs her most as a friend.
