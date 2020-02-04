We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He's Not Getting Engaged, Especially Not to Moon Angell

By

When we first met Dog the Bounty Hunter 16 years ago, it was a much different time on TV. The reality TV star and wife Beth made a formidable team as they took on criminals together and collected bounties. Later on in 2013, they even debuted a new show: Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Unfortunately, his beloved wife Beth passed away in 2019 due to throat cancer. The news hit him hard, and as a result, he made the decision to never marry again.

But not long after Beth had passed away, Dog was seen spending some time with a possible new girlfriend. Now, rumors are swirling around that he is indeed engaged to his new lady love, and what's more, he appeared to propose to her on live TV of all things – seems pretty cut and dry, right? But things aren't always what they seem. Is this true, or is this just another reality TV hoax? Is Dog the Bounty Hunter really engaged? Here's what we know so far. 