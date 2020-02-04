Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He's Not Getting Engaged, Especially Not to Moon Angell

They also went on to discuss another rumor: that Moon had replaced Beth in the house. There was a rumor that she had moved her things into Beth's closet. The truth is that she did, but she had a good reason.

"When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door," she said. "Then he would go in...he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry."