Is Dollywood Closing for Good After Recent Issues? Fans Are Concerned

Stars from the entertainment industry always try to find ventures and investments to use their money while they are not on the screen. Dolly Parton challenged everything when she selected the construction of a theme park as her side project.

Is Dollywood closing for good? Here's what we know about the developments that led people to believe that the theme park was going away permanently. Surprisingly, Dollywood could turn out to be as resilient as the person it was based on. It will take more than some maintenance to keep people away from the attraction.

Is Dollywood closing for good?

According to a report by Inside the Magic, Dollywood is not closing for good. What actually happened is that the Dollywood Express steam train, one of the location's signature attractions, will be closed until further notice. The train is one of the most iconic tourist attractions located in the facility. Due to unforeseen maintenance, guests will be asked to stay away from the vehicle for some time.

It might be hard for the theme park's most devoted fans to say goodbye to the train. Fortunately, the vehicle being out of commission doesn't mean that the entire park needs to be shut down. Guests will continue to enjoy everything Dollywood has to offer for a long time to come. Dollywood features plenty of attractions to keep guests occupied. Dolly's Tennessee Mountain Home and the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary are some of the landmarks that keep people coming back.

A few faulty attractions won't keep Dollywood from operating at peak capacity. Dolly always wanted the experience to become amusing for families, which is why the theme park is always going through maintenance and safety checks. The Dollywood Express situation won't be any different from what the park has experienced before.

Dollywood will be hiring more people in 2026.

Dollywood isn't stopping when it comes to live entertainment. The aforementioned Inside the Magic report states that the theme park is actually hiring more people for the coming months. Every park needs to keep a healthy employee count to keep things running smoothly. The team behind the park is taking a look at the Tennessee area in order to find out the lucky workers who will become a part of the Dollywood family.

The stage is set for Dollywood to stay open. Recruiters will go to Morristown Landing, Jefferson County High School, Newport Community Center, and more locations to make sure that everyone who wants to participate can get the opportunity to enter. Major enterprises, such as Universal Studios and the theme parks owned by Disney, also go through complex initiatives in order to bring people on board.