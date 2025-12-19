Wiz Khalifa Was Arrested in Romania — Details The artist received yet another sentence for a situation that had already taken place with him in the country. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 19 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The success of Wiz Khalifa is palpable in every chapter of his career as an artist. Unfortunately, there are some instances in which controversy steals the spotlight from the rapper. Away from the stage, Wiz is forced to face major struggles that bring complications for his trajectory.

Why was Wiz arrested in Romania? Here's what we know about the unfortunate case, as well as the prison sentence that was established for the rapper by the foreign government. Even if celebrities hold plenty of influence and power, they can't run away from the law.

Why was Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania?

According to a report by USA Today, Wiz was arrested in Romania because he was found "committing the crime of possession of high-risk drugs, without right, for own consumption." The 2024 edition of the Beach Please! Festival is remembered because of the controversy surrounding Wiz. The case remained pending for a long time.

The break between the investigation and the sentence ruling is the element of the equation that gave Wiz some time to breathe. The performer was able to continue with the duties of his career. Sadly, the situation was destined to reach a bitter end for those involved. There are a couple of scenarios that could save Wiz from this predicament. If the government of Romania doesn't ask for an extradition, Wiz should be in the clear as long as he doesn't return.

The world of entertainment works in mysterious ways. The culture and lifestyle handled by Wiz wasn't welcomed on the other side of the planet. The rapper needs to be careful with the next steps he takes.

Wiz Khalifa's prison sentence has been determined.

The verdict for Wiz's case is out. According to the aforementioned USA Today report, the artist was sentenced to nine months in prison. At the time of the announcement, it wasn't clear if Romania was looking for the rapper to fulfill the sentence after he made it back to the United States. The situation remains uncertain for Wiz. The singer was only going to attend a special music festival, without knowing the amount of trouble it would bring.

Wiz is one of the artists who has been seen consuming marijuana in public. The rapper is used to his habit, and he might not have been aware of Romania's laws when he was caught by the authorities. It might be safe to say that Wiz won't be going to Romania any time soon. While it might be disappointing for his fans, the rapper needs to take care of himself.