Is the Will Smith-Led Runaway Slave Drama 'Emancipation' in Black and White?

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. There are both warm and cool hues present throughout Emancipation.

"The color-graded hues sit somewhere between black, white and gray, but why wasn’t the full color spectrum utilized? Probably to protect the audience from the nonstop blood and gore projected on screen throughout its 2-hour, 12-minute runtime," Deadline's Valerie Complex wrote in her review of the film. While that's a stellar (and somewhat sassy) guess, this isn't exactly the reason for the subdued color spectrum.