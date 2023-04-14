Home > Television > Grey's Anatomy Source: ABC Kai Accepted a Job in London — Does That Mean E.R. Fightmaster Is Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Is E.R. Fightmaster’s Kai leaving Sloan Memorial and Amelia for good? The recent 'Grey's Anatomy' episode wasn't promising. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 14 2023, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Amelia Shepherd cannot catch a break. In the Apr. 12 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, the Head of Neurosurgery was abandoned yet again, and this time it was by her partner Kai Bartley.

Understandably, fans of the show are devastated by the fact that Caterina Scorsone’s character never receives her happy ending. But is E.R. Fightmaster’s Kai leaving Sloan Memorial for good? Here’s what we know.

Source: ABC

E.R. Fightmaster’s future on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is in jeopardy. Their character Kai revealed to Amelia that they accepted a job in London.

The moment Amelia’s love life finally started getting good, the rug got pulled out from under her. In Season 19, Episode 15 of the long-standing medical drama, E.R.’s character Kai revealed to Amelia that they received an incredible job opportunity in London. Kai shared that they had the chance to open their own lab across the pond, and Amelia was understandably heartbroken.

“The team wants me to open a lab in London,” the neuroscientist told their partner in bed. “I’d run it. Triple the size, triple the staff. I wanted to tell you earlier, but you were already so sad.” The Head of Neurosurgery was quiet for a few moments. “Do you want to go?” she asked Kai. “Amelia, I accepted,” they responded. “I am going.” Devastated, a single tear rolled down Amelia’s face. However, the surgeon would not let Kai go without a fight.

Is E.R. Fightmaster leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Kai refused to stay in Seattle for Amelia.

After asking her partner to stay, Amelia’s wishes for Kai to remain in Seattle weren’t enough. During a gut-wrenching conversation in the hospital, the couple’s future appeared at stake. “I love you. That is still true,” Kai tells Amelia. “But…” “‘But,’” Amelia repeats. “That’s what people say before they abandon you.”

So, is E.R. leaving Grey’s Anatomy for good? While Episode 15 marked the end of the actor’s consistent two-season stint on the show, that doesn’t mean they’ll never make a reappearance. In true Grey’s fashion, the possibility of E.R. returning for future episodes of the ABC series is highly likely — especially given their importance in Amelia’s character arc. Although neither E.R. nor ABC has announced their character’s future in the medical drama, we bet this won’t be the last of Kai.

Fans on Twitter are devastated over E.R. Fightmaster leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Naturally, “Kaimelia” shippers were heartbroken over E.R.’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy. “Kai is leaving? They can’t do this. Amelia just became happy,” one user wrote in all-caps on Twitter. Another added (also in capital letters), “My heart is broken. I cannot do this, Amelia.” Others pointed out that Amelia is always left by herself when all is said and done, with one fan tweeting, “You’re on your own kid,” alongside photos of every character who’s abandoned her in the past.