Things May Not Be Over for Darcey Silva and Her Ex-Fiancé Georgi

The first two seasons of Darcey & Stacey were a rollercoaster for Darcey Silva. She ended Season 1 engaged to Georgi Rusev, but Season 2 went from bad to worse as he met with her ex and she did the same with his ex behind his back.

Then, Darcey suspected Georgi was using her, and confronted him about it. Season 2 ended with the couple no longer as strong as they once seemed. So, is Georgi in Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey or not?