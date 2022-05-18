There Are Only Three 'GTA' Games Available for the Nintendo Switch

It's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, and while we're still a few years away from the release of GTA VI (which, yes, has been confirmed), the video game still isn't available on all platforms.

GTA V was originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 before being ported for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One as the newer consoles became more popular. Now, with the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, the game also has versions for the newest consoles as players migrate generations again.