There Are Only Three 'GTA' Games Available for the Nintendo Switch

There Are Only Three 'GTA' Games Available for the Nintendo SwitchBy Sara Belcher
May. 18 2022, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
It's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, and while we're still a few years away from the release of GTA VI (which, yes, has been confirmed), the video game still isn't available on all platforms.
GTA V was originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 before being ported for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One as the newer consoles became more popular. Now, with the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, the game also has versions for the newest consoles as players migrate generations again.
But despite being available on three generations of both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the title has yet to come to the Nintendo Switch. Is GTA V coming to the Switch anytime in the future, or will you have to own another console to play it?
No, 'GTA V' is not coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Unfortunately, despite the game's immense popularity years after its release, it does not seem as though Rockstar Games has any plans to bring the title to the Nintendo Switch. It's been consistently updated and made compatible for new versions of older consoles, but at this time it has not announced any plans to bring GTA V specifically to the Switch.
While there isn't an official comment from the developers on this decision, it's likely due to the game's size.
As the Switch becomes an increasingly popular console, more games have been made available for it — and those that are traditionally too big for the Switch to handle have been made available to Switch players through cloud streaming. Titles like Hitman 3 and three Final Fantasy installments are currently available on the console to stream using a reliable internet connection. While this could be a viable option to play GTA V on the Switch, it does not appear to be in the game's future.
Can you play any of the 'GTA' games on the Nintendo Switch?
While you may not be able to play GTA V on the Nintendo console, Rockstar has made three of the franchise's previous games available on the Switch.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is currently available for the Switch. It includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While these games are a bit older, having been originally released in 2001, 2002, and 2004, respectively, they are the only GTA games you can play on the Switch.
Unfortunately, this also means that GTA Online is not available for the Nintendo Switch, even though it's also available for all of the same consoles that GTA V is. Rockstar has also not announced any plans to bring this title to the Nintendo console.
At this time, it's also not clear whether or not the upcoming GTA VI will be made available for the Switch, as its release date is likely still a ways off from even being announced. If it is, it will likely only be available through cloud gaming.