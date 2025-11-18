Actor Hailee Steinfeld Stirs Rumors After Sus Red Carpet Gown — Is She Pregnant? "I couldn't be more excited. I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 18 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Everyone knows the old childhood rhyme: "First comes love, next comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage." And when you're a celebrity, it can seem like you're living the old nursery rhyme on the public stage. If you fall in love, people demand to know when you're getting married. And once you're married, it's time to start prying for baby news.

Actor Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with her husband Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May 2025. And nearly as soon as they said, "I do," the rumors started about whether or not they were already pregnant with a little Steinfeld-Allen. In November 2025, Hailee made a red-carpet appearance that stoked rumors anew due to the unusual shape of her dress. Here's what we know about the rumors: Is Hailee pregnant?

Chef Sergio from Sushi by Boū, Hailee Steinfeld, and her husband Josh Allen

Is Hailee Steinfeld pregnant?

Hailee and Josh met sometime before May 2023, People reports. The two were first romantically linked that month, after they were seen out and about in New York City together a few times. At the time, a source told the outlet that they had been "hanging out for a few weeks."

Initially, they kept things on the down-low. While they didn't hide their relationship, they were also pretty "out of the public eye" in the early days. And then in November 2024, they announced to the world that they were engaged. They married in May 2025, and the rumor mill did its thing pretty much from the start.

Then in November 2025, Hailee took to the Governor's Awards red carpet in a uniquely shaped gown that had people wondering if she was hiding a baby bump. However, as Parade notes, neither Hailee nor Josh has confirmed anything. So, while the dress does seem to suggest a baby bump, nothing is confirmed as of the publication of this article.

Josh and Hailee tied the knot in 2025.

Luckily, whatever the truth is about their alleged plans for parenthood, Hailee and Josh seem to be enjoying the married life. In early 2025, Hailee sat down with Who What Wear to talk about the whirlwind that has been her love story with Josh, including the proposal.

She shared, "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word." Hailee added, "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"

A month later, she told People, that being engaged to Josh was "such a special time for so many reasons. I couldn't be more excited. I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment." Just two months later, they were officially hitched.