Is Hailee Steinfeld Related to Jerry Seinfeld? Inside the Rumors of Their Connection Although they are both Hollywood actors, Hailee Steinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld got their starts decades apart and have yet to work together. By Danielle Jennings Published April 3 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET

Celebrity rumors have the ability to spread so far and wide that they can sometimes have fans believing they are actually true despite never being confirmed — which is how Hailee Steinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld possibly being related came about.

Although they are both Hollywood actors, Hailee and Jerry got their starts decades apart and have yet to work together on a film or television project, yet fans still insist there may be a deeper connection.

Is Hailee Steinfeld related to Jerry Seinfeld?

The short answer is no, Hailee and Jerry are not related. The longer explanation is that Hailee’s uncle is famous and his name sounds very similar to Jerry’s and also her mother’s name, Cheri, rhymes with the Seinfeld star’s.

Hailee’s uncle is fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and actor, Jake Steinfeld, who had a successful career in the '80s and '90s. He is the founder of Body By Jake, acted in the series Big Brother Jake, and trained some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Harrison Ford.

How did the rumor get started?

While the exact origins of the rumor are unclear, in a 2018 interview with the New York Post, Hailee explained an incident where her mother was actually mistaken for the actor.

“Years ago. My mom’s name is Cheri. She called once to make a reservation at a restaurant for the family and left it under Cheri Steinfeld. We showed up and there was no Jerry Seinfeld in the party, which is what I think they heard over the phone, so there was quite a letdown. Luckily, I don’t get that too often,” Hailee recalled to the outlet.

She addressed the rumor once again in a 2019 interview with Wired while answering fan questions. When a fan asked if Hailee and Jerry were related, she again made things clear. “No, unfortunately, you see, there is a minor difference here, there is a T missing, OK? So, no relation, unfortunately, just admiration,” she said.

Does Jerry have a daughter?

Jerry is the father of three children, and yes, one of them is a daughter. Sascha Seinfeld, born in 2000, is the actor-comedian’s oldest child. He is also the father to Julian Seinfeld, born in 2003, and Shepherd Seinfeld, who was born in 2005.

Speaking with E! News in 2024 about how his children are unshaded by his fame, Jerry said he takes it all in stride. "You don't want your kids to think you're that great. A lot of times if I try to be funny around them, they'll go, 'Is that one of your bits, Dad? Is that some new bit for you?' They're pretty used to it. I actually have never asked them if they've seen the show," he said.

