Kamala Harris Has People Wondering About Her Aspirations for the 2028 Election Kamala Harris's reactivated social media accounts have people speculating about her future. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 5 2026, 9:37 a.m. ET

The 2028 presidential election might seem like a distant idea, but there have already been indications about who might jump into the race. Gavin Newsom has become an early frontrunner in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic field, but there's also been plenty of speculation about whether Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Donald Trump in 2024, might seek the White House again in 2028.

That speculation only increased after Kamala appeared to relaunch some of her 2024 social media accounts. Here's what we know about whether she's planning to run again.



Is Kamala Harris running for president in 2028?

Kamala has left the door open to another presidential run, but she has not committed to running again. Like many other potential candidates, their ultimate decision will be decided in part by polling and in part by how the midterm elections go at the end of 2026. The reason some people seem to think Kamala might be getting back into the race is that she reactivated her Kamala HQ accounts, which were used during the 2024 campaign.

The account on X (formerly known as Twitter) has more than 1 million followers, while the TikTok account has more than 5 million. According to CNN, Kamala has reactivated the accounts in partnership with People for the American Way, a left-leaning organizing group, with the goal of creating “an online organizing project for next generation campaigning.”

“Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle,” a press release explains. The group also plans to post on YouTube, Substack, and other platforms with the goal of creating regular digital touchpoints with voters in the years between the presidential campaign cycle.

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026 Source: X/@headquarters_67

“It’s where you can go online to get the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great and courageous leaders — be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. Stay engaged, and I’ll see you out there,” the press release adds. Kamala will have an honorary role within the organization, but will not have any editorial control over what they choose to post.

Why did Kamala reactivate her TikTok account?

Kamala's decision to bring her campaign TikTok account back is part of the larger effort designed to connect with her followers in between campaign cycles. While we don't know exactly what kinds of content it will be posting, it seems like the accounts are going to be more about real-time reactions to the news rather than promotion of Kamala as a candidate.