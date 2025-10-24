Kenny Loggins Demanded the Removal of Donald Trump's AI "Danger Zone" Video Loggins is not the first artist to protest Trump's use of one of their songs. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 24 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the No Kings protest, Donald Trump famously posted an AI-generated video in which he appeared to be raining poop down on protesters from a fighter jet. The video, which is accompanied by Kenny Loggins's song "Danger Zone," is clearly meant to evoke the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun, which is all about fighter pilots.

Although the video made waves because of its gross content, some were also wondering whether Loggins might have anything to say about Trump using one of his most famous songs. Here's what we know.

Is Kenny Loggins suing Trump?

Loggins is not suing the president, but he did post a statement on his website after the video was released in which he made it clear that the president had used the song without permission. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us,” Loggins wrote. “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic.”

The video remains up on Truth Social, and it's unclear whether Loggins is planning to take any further action in order to stop the president from using his songs. He's not the first person who has tried to get Trump to stop using his songs. Bruce Springsteen and Adele, among other prominent artists, have also made it clear that they don't approve of the president using their music or agree with what he stands for.

Although Loggins might not be successful in getting his song removed, it's clear that the video itself was something Trump posted in part because he didn't like the No Kings protests. The protests, which took place on Oct. 18, featured millions of people across the country taking to the streets to protest Trump's policies and expressing solidarity with one another.

Kenny Loggins slams Donald Trump for using 'Danger Zone' in an AI video where Trump drops poop on No Kings protesters



Trump's video would be a huge scandal for another administration.

It's perhaps tiresome to point out that many of the normal rules of politics don't apply to Trump, but nonetheless, it seems unlikely that any other recent president from either party could have gotten away with posting a video of themselves in which they appear to be dropping poop on American citizens. Trump and his administration have dismissed the protests and suggested that they were in some way anti-American.

While it's unclear whether those protests are a signal that Trump is not as popular as some believe him to be, they do indicate that not everyone in the country is on board with his agenda. America is, at the very least, a country that is deeply divided on the question of Trump, with some supporting him and others protesting against him.