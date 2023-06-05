Home > Entertainment Let's Unravel the Rumors: Is Lance Armstrong Related to Neil Armstrong? Lance Armstrong and Neil Armstrong are both well-known public figures, and many are curious to know: Are they related? Read on to find out. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 5 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Fox / Getty Images

From the Skarsgårds to the Coppolas, there are plenty of well-known celebrity families. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that public figures who share a surname are often believed to be family.

Article continues below advertisement

Two celebs assumed to be family are former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and the late great astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the Moon — but wait, are they actually related?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Lance Armstrong related to Neil Armstrong?

Despite sharing a surname, no — Lance Armstrong is not related to Neil Armstrong. For those unaware, Lance wasn't always an Armstrong; he was born Lance Edward Gunderson, the son of Linda (née Mooneyham) and Eddie Gunderson. His parents divorced in 1973, and his mother married Terry Armstrong two years later. Terry adopted Lance when he was about 3 years old.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

By age 15, however, Linda and Terry divorced — and Lance considered changing his surname again. However, per USA Today, the rider said it was too late because he was already establishing a brand. Armstrong is vital for his brand; not only does it evoke "images of muscle and power — a strong arm," but it also refers to Neil Armstrong.

"I was already establishing myself and my career and brand or whatever that means," he said, per the outlet. "I like the name Lance Armstrong. I think that's a good name. It's better than Lance Gunderson. That's kind of a weird name."

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel Winter confuses Lance for Neil Armstrong in 'Stars on Mars.'

In a clip from Fox's reality series Stars on Mars, former Modern Family star Ariel Winter is a little confused about fellow celebrity contestant Lance Armstrong.