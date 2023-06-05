Home > Television > Reality TV 'Stars on Mars' Challenges Celebrities in an Out-of-This-World Reality TV Show 'Stars on Mars' isn't actually filmed on the coveted red planet, so where is the Fox reality series filmed and who makes up the cast of celebs? By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 5 2023, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Fox's Stars on Mars could be the biggest reality show in the universe, nevermind the world. Especially since it takes place outside of planet Earth. But where, exactly, is Stars in Mars filmed? The reality show places 12 celebrities in a setting meant to feel and look like Mars and tests their ability to survive Mars-centric competitions. And with host William Shatner there to guide them, there's little that could go wrong. Probably.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is 'Stars on Mars' filmed?

Spoiler alert: Stars on Mars is not, in fact, filmed on another planet besides Earth. But it is filmed somewhere that's simulated to look like Mars, complete with the interior of a space station that the contestants stay in throughout the competition. According to the Australian Government Office for the Arts, Stars on Mars wasn't filmed on the red planet, but it was filmed somewhere that physically resembles Mars in Australia.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Fox took the star-studded cast of comedians, philanthropists, and more to the desert locale of Coober Pedy in the Australian Outback. The contestants are expected to take on different Mars-themed challenges each week, which often involve a simulated Mars outside of their shuttle under instructions from "mission command." And yes, space suits are involved here.

The 'Stars on Mars' cast probably looks familiar to many.

Even though the Stars on Mars cast isn't actually in space, the contestants who have the chance to vote someone out and "back to Earth" each week are tasked with making the experience appear as authentic as possible. With a full film crew there to catch it all. And since there is a fictional issue with rations, no one can conceivably not be voted out weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Among the 12 contestants are athletes Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey, and Marshawn Lynch. There's also actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (aka McLovin from Superbad), Modern Family's Ariel Winter, and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules. The mix of celebrities makes for a group of contestants with varying skills that hopefully translates to some intense competition among them.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the 'Stars on Mars' narrator?

William Shatner is not only the Stars on Mars host, but he also serves as the all-knowing voice in Mission Control as the mission director. As Star Trek's iconic James T. Kirk, we can think of no better presence to guide these faux astronauts on their various missions in space. And, he teased to Entertainment Tonight, along the way, these contestants tug at the heartstrings of viewers.

Source: Fox