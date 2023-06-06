Home > Television > Reality TV Find out Which Celebrity Got Voted off of 'Stars on Mars' in Series Premiere Who got voted off Fox's 'Stars on Mars'? The reality competition series follows 12 celebrities as they compete to see who could survive on Mars. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jun. 6 2023, Published 7:51 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Warning: This article contains weekly spoilers for Fox's Stars on Mars. In the Fox reality competition series Stars on Mars, 12 celebrities will embark on their next greatest mission — to see if they have what it takes to survive on Mars. For 24 days, these celebrities will live in a simulated experiment, with only one making it to the end. Every 48 hours, the stars will choose a "base commander" to assign tasks and lead them on missions when emergencies strike. Following the missions, the commander and the group will determine who is not "critical" for the survival mission.

Every two days, one celebrity will be voted "not critical" to the mission and will have to leave the Mars simulation. So, who got voted off on Stars on Mars? Keep reading for a weekly recap of the Fox reality show.

Who got voted off 'Stars on Mars'? Here's a recap of Episode 1, titled "The Experiment Begins."

In the premiere episode of Fox's Stars on Mars, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch is chosen as the base commander. Marshawn delves out tasks other team members must complete, such as counting their food rations. Then, an emergency message is given by host William Shatner, the team must rescue their 12th crew member. Ronda Rousey and Lance Armstrong are tasked with going outside the habitat and bringing back the final member of the team — Natasha Leggero.

As everyone settles into the space station, another emergency message pops up. The communication tower is down and the crew has to fix it, otherwise, the space station will not be able to communicate with Earth. Marshawn and Tallulah Willis stay behind in the control center to communicate directions to their team members.

After completing the intense mission, which saw the crew battle a massive wind storm, Marshawn decides that Porsha Williams, Ronda Rousey, Ariel Winter, Natasha Leggero, and Tinashe were vital to the success of the mission. In the bottom three is Tom Tom Schwartz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Adam Rippon.