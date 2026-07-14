Lindsey Graham’s Sister Lives a Much More Private Life "It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work." By Mark Pygas Published July 14 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: X

Over the weekend, Senator Lindsey Graham passed away suddenly at the age of 71 due to an "aortic dissection" caused by cardiovascular disease. Graham had reported feeling unwell to those he spoke to after returning from a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, but postponed visiting a healthcare professional.

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One decision made following the Senator's death has left many confused. On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve the remainder of Graham's term, which is set to end in 2027.

What does Lindsey Graham's sister do?

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Senator Graham died with no partner and no children, but was very close to his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, who he adopted following the deaths of their parents while he was 22 and she was 13. "Lindsey took care of his little sister," Governor McMaster said. "It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish his work for him now."

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Graham Nordone has never previously held public office. The newly appointed Senator spent most of her working career working in disability services and workforce development after earning a bachelor's degree in sociology from the College of Charleston, a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling, and a certification as a public manager. For the last seven years, she has served as a commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.

Graham Nordone currently lives in Lexington, South Carolina, with her husband, Larry Nordone. "It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work," she said of her new appointment. "And I promise to work hard over the next several months to support the president and carry forward the efforts of my brother on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States."

Family members being appointed to complete the terms of lawmakers isn't uncommon

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