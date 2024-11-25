Lydia Plath Says Her Boyfriend "Overflows Every Moment With Joy" for Her

It's no secret that Lydia Plath is different from most of her siblings on Welcome to Plathville. Unlike older siblings Ethan, Moriah, and Micah Plath, Lydia has remained dedicated to her faith and some of the worldly restrictions that her family followed before parents Barry and Kim Plath split up. So when she shared photos on social media with a special guy, fans thought that Lydia Plath is engaged.

After all, going by the family's previous religious and cultural beliefs, a short courtship would be in the cards for Lydia before an engagement. While Lydia does hang onto her religious convictions, however, there are aspects of the world outside of the family that she now embraces. So the idea of dating just to date isn't a total impossibility. Her fans and followers just don't see that in the cards for Lydia specifically.

Is Lydia Plath engaged?

The first time followers took note of Lydia's boyfriend on a Instagram was in October 2024, when she shared some photos of herself with him. And even then, some people thought she was engaged because of the way she and boyfriend Zac Wyse stood and posed together. So when she shared another collection of photos in November, Lydia's followers once again questioned if she was engaged. Some even commented about "zooming in" to try and catch a glimpse of an engagement ring.

But for now, Lydia and Zac are simply together and not engaged. "Words can't describe how grateful am the Lord has brought you into my life!" Lydia wrote in the caption of her photos in November. "You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together. My love @zaclwyse."

She also thanked her photographer for capturing the "couples photoshoot." It's safe to say that for now, Lydia is just dating Zac. Maybe it's with the intention of getting engaged sooner rather than later. But she hasn't shared any wedding plans publicly just yet.

Does Lydia Plath have courtship rules for herself?

While the Plath family and the Duggars, whose fundamentalist Christian beliefs landed them a TLC show that remained on-air for years, don't share all of the same ideals, there are some similarities. And when Ethan and ex-wife Olivia Plath were courting, they did so with the intention of getting married, much like the Duggar children have done. It makes sense for Lydia to want to follow a similar principle when it comes to her dating life.