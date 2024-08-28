Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Kim and Barry Plath Have Come Up With an Agreement To Co-Parent Some of Their Kids Kim and Barry Plath are co-parenting their younger children. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 27 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC

For some Welcome to Plathville fans, the more important divorce than that of Ethan and Olivia Plath is Kim and Barry Plath's. And with multiple kids they still have to co-parent together and years of history between them, this was arguably the most shocking of the two as well. But what are the custody details of Kim and Barry's divorce?

Although most of their kids are grown up and have flown the nest, Kim and Barry still have three younger girls who are under 18 and who they both have to raise — whether they're still together or not. And, since Barry and Kim were together for more than 20 years and dealt with extreme highs and lows throughout their marriage, navigating this new normal hasn't come easily for the exes.

What is Kim and Barry Plath’s custody agreement?

According to Kim on Welcome to Plathville, she and Barry came up with their own custody agreement while they waited for their divorce to be finalized. They share custody of their three youngest daughters by allowing one of them to have the girls full-time one entire week and then switching off, back and forth. It's unclear what that means for holidays, however, or if they'll allow the girls to change things as they get a little older. But for now, this is what works for them.

The former couple's youngest three kids are Amber, Cassia, and Mercy, who are 15, 13, and 11, respectively. So Kim and Barry are going to have to suck it up and continue to co-parent for the foreseeable future. They've also made an effort to remain civil for the sake of their older children, like Moriah, Micah, Lydia, and Ethan Plath, who have all worked on their respective relationships with their parents individually.

Kim and Barry Plath are working on their relationship after filing for divorce.

On Welcome to Plathville, Kim explains that her relationship with Barry is different than it was when they were married and that there is still some awkwardness between them. She knows him well after being with him for decades, but there is still an uncomfortable feeling between them. However, Kim explains on the show, she expects that to go away once the divorce is final.

In the meantime, their younger and older kids are intent on keeping the family close however they can. According to the trailer for Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville, this includes Moriah renting out a vacation home for everyone to share — including both of her parents.