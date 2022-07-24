Is Maeve Dead in 'Westworld'? She's Come Back to Life Before (SPOILERS)

Charlotte and William (or rather, the Host in Black) show up in an attempt to trap Maeve and Caleb, but Caleb survives infection by the parasite and takes Charlotte hostage. Maeve delays William long enough to catch up to Caleb and Charlotte, and the trio attempt to make their way out of the park to a demolition site for extraction. As they are escaping, the humans in the park, who have been infected by parasites, attack the group, and one stabs Caleb.