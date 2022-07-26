Outliers Are the Key to the Survival of the Human Race in 'Westworld'

Fans of Westworld are on a seemingly never-ending rollercoaster ride in Season 4. The season starts off with a seven-year time jump from the end of Season 3 and, halfway through, we get yet another time jump.

This time, it's about 23 years into the future and, as Charlotte Hale has predicted, much of humanity is enslaved in a Westworld park that makes hosts the guests and humans the ones being controlled. But the humans who can't be controlled are called outliers.